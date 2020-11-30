'Mahomes is the MVP & Tom Brady isn't the same player he was' — Shannon Sharpe on Bucs' loss to Chiefs | UNDISPUTED

Global  
 

Patrick Mahomes was able to even his record at 2-and-2 against Tom Brady with a 27-to-24 win yesterday.

Mahomes started out hot connecting with Tyreek Hill, who racked up over 200 yards and 2 touchdowns in the first quarter alone.

Tom Brady rallied his team, outscoring the Chiefs 17-to-7 in the second half, but Brady’s 2 interceptions and a 17-point deficit proved to be too much for Tampa to overcome.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.


