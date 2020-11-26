Michael Vick: Mahomes' Chiefs will prevail against Tom Brady & the struggling Buccaneers | UNDISPUTED

Reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes finds himself as a favorite over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

This will be the 4th time these two quarterbacks have met with Brady having the 2-to-1 edge.

Michael Vick joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Kansas City Chiefs matchup against Brady's Bucs.