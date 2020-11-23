Todd Fuhrman takes Mahomes & Kansas City over Brady & Tampa Bay in Week 12 | FOX BET LIVE

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams, and with the Kansas City Chiefs looming ahead of them, Todd Fuhrman isn't sure Tom Brady will be able to lead his team to a bounce back win against the Super Bowl Champions.

Hear why he thinks the Bucs defense will struggle to contain Patrick Mahomes, and why he's thinking the Chiefs could run away with this game.