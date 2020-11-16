Global  
 

Millions travel for Thanksgiving despite warnings

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:13s - Published
[NFA] The U.S. Transportation Security Administration screened over 3 million passengers this weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, its busiest weekend since mid-March, as people ignored a call from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) not to travel.

This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

From Los Angeles California to Tulsa, Oklahama - Americans are flocking to airports for travel ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, even after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pleaded with them to stay home as the COVID-19 pandemic rages across the country.

Karyn Bryan, Traveler at LAX: “There’s a lot more people here than I thought would be here." The U.S. Transportation Security Administration said on Monday that more than 1 million travelers passed through airport security the day before, making Sunday the busiest day at U.S. Airports since mid-March Dan Wapner, Traveler at LAX: “I’m 64 years old and I just wanna enjoy what we can enjoy while we can.” The number of U.S. air travelers is still down nearly 60% than the same date last year but Sunday was the second time in three days that the number of passengers screened topped 1 million.

In an interview on CBS this Morning on Monday, Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of Brown University's School of Public Health said the potential impact of people traveling over Thanksgiving could be dire.

"What I'm worried about is we're already seeing a surge in cases in large parts of the country.

After every holiday over the past 6 months, we have seen another surge of cases.

I'm worried that what we're going to see is a big bump and hospitals are already strained - and by Christmas time I think we're going to be in a lot of trouble with a lot of infections, hospitalizations and a lot of deaths." But as Americans are urged to stay home, ABC News has learned the White House is planning an indoor holiday gathering on November 30, hosted by First Lady Melania Trump, who on Monday received welcomed the Official White House Christmas tree.

The upcoming celebration follows a series of White House events in recent months that have been linked to a rash of outbreaks.

Asked about the Trump administrations plans, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said in an ABC News interview on Monday that holiday parties can be super spreader events.

Adding that all Americans - even at the White House - should follow CDC guidelines and avoid large gatherings.




Fauci urges weighing the risks of holiday travel [Video]

Fauci urges weighing the risks of holiday travel

[NFA] The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 12,028,081 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 184,591 cases from its previous count, as U.S. health experts warned against holiday travel ahead of Thanksgiving. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:24Published

Tis the season: White House Christmas Tree arrives

 First Lady Melania Trump Monday took delivery of the White House Christmas tree. The tree, an 18 and 1/2 foot tall Fraser fir, is from Dan and Bryan Trees in..
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump's oldest son Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 this week, a spokesman confirmed on Friday. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:11Published

Melania Trump's hometown in Slovenia hopes its fame will last

 For four years this Slovenian town has enjoyed its link to the First Lady but an era is about to end.
BBC News

Dr. Ashish Jha discusses the latest in vaccines and surge in coronavirus cases nationwide

 The U.S. has reported more than 12 million cases of coronavirus as of Sunday and nationwide hospitalizations are at a record high. Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown..
CBS News

Trump administration has 'checked out' as Covid-19 surges, experts say

 Diagnoses and hospitalisations rise to worst level of pandemic Dr Ashish Jha: ‘It has decided to completely check out’ New Covid-19 diagnoses and..
WorldNews

Pfizer, Moderna coronavirus vaccine trials “give us hope,” as COVID-19 cases rise, doctor says

 Moderna said Monday that its coronavirus vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective. Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, joins..
CBS News

G.M. Drops Its Support for Trump Climate Rollbacks and Aligns With Biden

 General Motors said it would no longer back President Trump’s lawsuit seeking to strip California of the power to set fuel economy standards.
NYTimes.com

Robotaxis get the green light for paid rides in California

 Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

California has long been ground zero for autonomous vehicle testing in the US, but the state has never..
The Verge

What to Know About California’s Vaccine Rollout

 Monday: Who will be the first in line to receive the Covid-19 vaccines? Here’s what we know.
NYTimes.com
California Governor Issues Overnight Stay-at-Home Order [Video]

California Governor Issues Overnight Stay-at-Home Order

Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a new stay-at-home order in California meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

