What you need you know Thursday Nov. 26 2020

We start this thankskgivng day - across the golden state - with now more than 1.14 million cases and the number of deaths - is now at 18-thousand, 875.

Across the state - the number of people hospitalized for covid - is also up.

Health reps are urging people - even on this thanksgiving day - to reconsider gatherings.### dozens of oroville hospital employees - will remember this thanksgiving as being a statistic in the increasing numbers of coronavirus cases around the country.

The director of infection control for the facility - says about 40 hospital employees have tested positive.

Numerous employees reached out to action news now... one tell us - she is angry with how oroville hospital has handled the situation.

### action news now is tracking coronavirus here at home and across the country.

Wednesday alone... more than 22-hundred covid-19 related deaths here in the u.s. health expert fear this thanksgiving could be a "superspreader" event.

Several experts are pointing to signs that travel warnings are being ignored.

### in addition to these record setting numbers... we are also moving into the winter season... cold and possibly rainy conditions.

At the same time - some california counties are still moving forward with plans to reduce homeless housing programs. california has enacted an emergency cash infusion for such programs..

Project roomkey - in many cases housing the homeless in hotels.

But some couty reps say... those individuals need to be moved into more stable - and affordble - housing.

The governor has set aside $62 million to transition those staying in hotels into permanent housing or extend current hotel leases.### happening today - the torres shelter in chico is providing thanksgiving breakfast and dinner.

Staff and guests will adhere to social distancing guidelines... everyone will be required to wear a mask at all times.

The shelter is asking for volunteers and donations if you would like to donate and/or help... call the torres shelter's main line.

We have all of that information on our website - visit action news now.com - slash - links.### new this morning... several arrests of those looking to put a damper on your thanksgiving celebrations.

Over the past thirty hours, chico police - with the help of k-9 arron - say they nabbed two men, "prowling" around properties, and targeting cars for breaks- in and thefts.

