Here's why TikTokers are obsessed with Kmart Australia

As TikTok user Katie Payne recently pointed out in a video, Australian Kmart “has everything”.“My absolute favorite store in this f------ country is Kmart.

Are you joking?

It’s fantastic.

The only thing it’s missing is groceries.

[…] This is the only shop you’ll ever need,” the American says.

In Australia, Kmart is owned by Wesfarmers, the same conglomerate that previously owned the supermarket chain Coles and, funnily enough, owns the Australian version of Target.On TikTok, the store has a devout fanbase, not unlike Target in the United States.“You don’t go to Kmart with a list.

You go to Kmart and let it decide what you need,” one person joked.If you want a look inside an Australian Kmart, another TikTok user named Jordana Grace made a great video back in July featuring a tour of the big box retailer.The store has plenty of everyday essentials, plus fun gadgets and gizmos that are hard to resist.Even the lookbooks on the Kmart Australia website are full of modern decor ideas that incorporate trends like organic textures, pastels and natural motifs