Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Former UK Home Was Just Cleared Out for a New Royal Tenan

Prince Harry crowned World’s Sexiest RoyalPrince Harry may have relinquished his role as a senior British royal, but he’s picked up a new one - World’s Sexiest Royal.
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan moving out of UK home for Princess EugeniePrince Harry and Duchess Meghan are moving out of their UK home so Princess Eugenie can move in.
Meghan Markle Sends a Message With Her FashionMeghan Markle always looks perfectly styled, but sometimes there is more than just a great look. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.