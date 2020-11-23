Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Iowa’s Luka Garza on Player of the Year expectations and role as a pure big man

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Iowa’s Luka Garza on Player of the Year expectations and role as a pure big man

Iowa’s Luka Garza on Player of the Year expectations and role as a pure big man

Preseason Player of the Year for the Iowa Hawkeyes Luka Garza joins Mark Titus & Tate Frazier to discuss the high expectations for both him as an individual and Iowa as a team.

Plus, he shares how he embraces his role as a true big man in an era of basketball that is so guard dominant.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Iowa’s Luka Garza on Player of the Year expectations and role as a pure big man

Preseason Player of the Year for the Iowa Hawkeyes Luka Garza joins Mark Titus & Tate Frazier to...
FOX Sports - Published