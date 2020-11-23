Iowa’s Luka Garza on Player of the Year expectations and role as a pure big man
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Preseason Player of the Year for the Iowa Hawkeyes Luka Garza joins Mark Titus & Tate Frazier to discuss the high expectations for both him as an individual and Iowa as a team.
Plus, he shares how he embraces his role as a true big man in an era of basketball that is so guard dominant.