Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

If You Want To Invest In An ETF Or A Mutual Fund, Be Sure To Understand This Term

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:38s - Published
If You Want To Invest In An ETF Or A Mutual Fund, Be Sure To Understand This Term

If You Want To Invest In An ETF Or A Mutual Fund, Be Sure To Understand This Term

Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, are valuable parts of a long-term investment stock portfolio.

Managed by professionals, they allow you to buy into companies and securities that you may not have been able to on your own.

But while both mutual funds and ETFs are considered low-cost investment products, they do cost money.

So before you sign up for any of them, the most important thing to look at is the expense ratio--an umbrella term that covers all sorts of costs and fees.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'SEBI's circular won't change our investment approach'- PPFAS Mutual Fund's CIO [Video]

'SEBI's circular won't change our investment approach'- PPFAS Mutual Fund's CIO

'SEBI's circular won't change our investment approach'- PPFAS Mutual Fund's CIO

Credit: LiveMint     Duration: 02:22Published