Junior Comets donate turkeys to Rescue Mission

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
The Junior Comets hockey team delivered turkey donations to the Rescue Mission of Utica ahead of Thanksgiving.

The turkeys were taken off ice today... and so were the utica junior comets.....who brought 250 birds to the rescue mission.

The turkeys were purchased by the save of the day foundation through donations from don's ford and george murad.

Robert esche, president utica comets it's actually a little bit more fulfilling for me this year to kind of hand off watching these young kids do what the professionals do.

You know they're all 16 20 years old, so i think it's a big step in kind of buildg community leaders.

The turkeys from this one donation are expected to feed about a thousand people.

