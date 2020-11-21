Trump Worried Other People Are Making Him Look Bad

While President Donald Trump sends his lawyers hither-and-yon to try to overturn the election, President-elect Joe Biden has been busy filling Cabinet slots. HuffPost reports Biden named John Kerry on Monday as his special envoy on climate. He's tasked the former secretary of state with steering a 180-degree turn in US diplomacy on the issue. Kerry will also be advising the incoming Biden administration on the security challenges a warming planet poses.
Last year Tesla CEO Elon Musk predicted autonomous driving would boost his company's market capitalization to $500 billion. On Monday, Tesla's market cap soared as high as $498 billion even though Tesla is still refining its self-driving software. Business Insider reports that it has only released a beta version to a limited number of customers. Musk made the claim during an investor call in May 2019, when Tesla's market cap was less than $45 billion, CNBC reported.
On Monday, Netflix announced "The Queen's Gambit" is its biggest limited series yet. Business Insider reports the series was watched by 62 million households in its first 28 days. It debuted on Nielsen's latest list of top streaming titles at No. 10. 551 million minutes watched over its premiere weekend. For comparison, Netflix said last year that "Stranger Things" season three was watched by 64 million households.
Goldman Sachs has cut its near-term growth forecasts for the United States. Goldman Sachs based this on spiking COVID-19 cases and slowing economic activity. US gross domestic product will grow 3.5% in the fourth quarter, down from the previous forecast of 4.5%. According to Business Insider first-quarter 2021 growth estimate was also lowered to 1% from 3.5%. Goldman Sachs said the winter drag should give way to a bigger rebound on the back of vaccine distribution.
The Great State of Texas is staggering under the weight of surging coronavirus cases and deaths. Morgues in Texas are overflowing, and the National Guard has been sent to El Paso to process bodies. Across the state, thousands are lining up for food rations. But the nightmarish conditions haven't stopped the state's Republican senator from keeping his Thanksgiving holiday plans on track. Business Insider reports Sen.
This is the moment a woman tried to get an arty social media photo of her doughnut at the seaside - only to film a seagull swiping it from her hand.Emmie Holdrick, 29, was trying to get a shot of her..