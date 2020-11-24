Rhea Co. Teen Arrested

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 3 minutes ago

Now they have arrested him on drug charges.

Frustrated parents in Rhea County asked police to help find their missing 15 year old.

December 2nd.

Two parents are frustrated with authorities after they say their 15 year old son was arrested for running away.

Mellissa keener says her son is still in dayton police custody.

The rhea county sheriff's office maintains it is up to juvenile court to release a minor back to their parents.

Last tuesday keener and her husband called the police after finding out their son did not attend school that day.

Friday, the law got called to wal mart and austin was with the two boys who are of age that we told them he was with.

I guess they had either hemp or marijuana -i don't know exactly- but austin was the one charged with it even though the boys were of age.

According to his parents, their son faces drug possession charges.

The two other teens were not