Detectives Search for Motive in Stabbings at San Jose Church
Andria Borba reports on the investigation into a stabbing late night Sunday at a church in San Jose.
Two people died and a suspect is in custody.
Two Dead, Three Seriously Injured In San Jose Church Stabbing, Suspect ArrestedEmily Turner reports on arrest of suspect in brutal multiple stabbing at San Jose church that left two dead and three hospitalized (11-23-2020)
Update: Stabbing At San Jose's Grace Baptist Church; At Least Two Dead; Suspect In CustodyJoe Vazquez report on fatal stabbing at church in San Jose that left at least two people dead Sunday night (11-22-2020)
SAN JOSE CHURCH STABBING: Raw Video Of Police Response To San Jose Church Stabbing With Multiple VictimsRaw Video Of Police Response To San Jose Church Stabbing With Multiple Victims