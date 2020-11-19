Global  
 

MUSIC Movie - Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr, Maddie Ziegler

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:00s
MUSIC Movie (2021) - Official Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Zu is newly sober when she receives news that she is to become the sole guardian of her half-sister named Music, a young girl on the autism spectrum.

The film explores two of Sia's favorite themes: finding your voice and creating family.

Cast: Juliette Lewis, Kate Hudson, Ben Schwartz, Leslie Odom Jr, Maddie Ziegler Directed By: Sia Screenplay By: Sia, Dallas Clayton Story By: Sia


Maddie Ziegler Stars As Teen On Autism Spectrum In New 'Music' Film Teaser Clip

Maddie Ziegler is starring in this brand new teaser video from her upcoming film Music! The...
Just Jared Jr - Published

Kate Hudson Stars in Sia's New Movie 'Music' - Watch First Teaser!

Kate Hudson will be showing off her musical talents in the upcoming movie music, which was written...
Just Jared - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Sia defends casting Maddie Ziegler as autistic teen in new movie [Video]

Sia defends casting Maddie Ziegler as autistic teen in new movie

Sia has defended casting Maddie Ziegler as an autistic teen in her upcoming movie Music following backlash over the film's trailer.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
Sia Is Being Criticized For Her New Movie's Portrayal of Autism [Video]

Sia Is Being Criticized For Her New Movie's Portrayal of Autism

"Grrrrrrrrrr. F—kity f—k why don’t you watch my film before you judge it? FURY," the singer responded.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 01:02Published
'Music' Trailer [Video]

'Music' Trailer

Music Trailer - SiA's music is integral to the story of the film as the characters examine the fragile bonds that hold us together and, through fantastical musical sequences, imagine a world where..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published