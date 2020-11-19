MUSIC Movie - Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr, Maddie Ziegler

MUSIC Movie (2021) - Official Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Zu is newly sober when she receives news that she is to become the sole guardian of her half-sister named Music, a young girl on the autism spectrum.

The film explores two of Sia's favorite themes: finding your voice and creating family.

Cast: Juliette Lewis, Kate Hudson, Ben Schwartz, Leslie Odom Jr, Maddie Ziegler Directed By: Sia Screenplay By: Sia, Dallas Clayton Story By: Sia