PKG: black Friday preview

C1 3 with that comes crowds of people.

We've all seen how crazy it can get too.

This year though... many retailers are starting their deals early to try and limit crowds.

Abc 36's monica harkins talked with shoppers at fayette mall about their black friday plans. Jocelyn Lemaster, a shopper, said in years past some people might complain about early black friday deals...but this year the goal is universal...trying to keep crowds to a minimum.

Some shoppers at fayette mall told me they're taking advantage.

Jacqueline samann: yeah, i already done all mine because i'm afraid it's going to be more worse, so i gotta make sure my children.

My grandchildren have their gift for christmas."

Meanwhile..another shopper says it's a tradition and the pandemic won't stop her.

Jocelyn: i'm a midnight shopper so i shop all night into the morning."

Sarah robinson with fayette mall says for repeat black friday goers at the mall..expect some changes.

A big one?

No waiting in line to be the first in the door for giftcards.

Sarah robinson:" we'll have some fun entertainment going on but we won't be doing the same door busters from the mall that we have in the past ."

Instead..giftcards will be given out throughout the morning.

The mall also opens an hour later than it did last year...at 7 a-m....and some of the retailers offer curbside pickup if you don't want to go inside at all.

"we are adjusting things here just like everyone else is adjusting ."

For some shoppers that means skipping in-person all together and moving online only.

The better business bureau reports experts are predicting a 35% increase in online shopping.

Heather clary: " let's face it, this year, everything looks a lot different, most people are going to be doing their shopping online because of covid restrictions and wanting to be safe, and the con artists know that."

Some of the things the b-b-b recommends....check ing the website's customer service phone number before you make a purchase to see if it's legit...and read the fine print for returns and shipping.

In lexington monica harkins abc 36