AstraZeneca awaiting 'relatively fast' vaccine approval from the EU, executive says

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 05:19s - Published
The company's Executive Vice President for Europe and Canada told Euronews that once approved the vaccine could be distributed "very fast" across all EU member states.View on euronews


