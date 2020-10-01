AstraZeneca awaiting 'relatively fast' vaccine approval from the EU, executive says

Air pollution has been on the decline over the past ten years, according to the latest figures from the European Environment Agency. However, air pollution caused the premature death of 379,000 people in the EU in 2018.View on euronews
Social media users have falsely claimed that US citizens cast extra votes using the identities of dead people in key swing states. Experts have told Euronews that there is no evidence of widespread election fraud. View on euronews
