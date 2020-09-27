In Telangana, democracy means 'of the family, by the family, for the family': Tejasvi Surya

Ahead of local body elections in Hyderabad, BJPYuva Morcha's national president Tejasvi Surya said that in Telangana's definition of democracy has changed, it is 'of the family, by the family and for the family' "Voting for BJP is voting for an idea.
Democracy is a system of the people, for the people and by the people.
In Telangana, the definition has changed, here it is 'of the family, by the family and for the family'.
Only BJP can give an alternative," said Surya in Hyderabad.
As some BJP ruled states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh have been mulling introduction of a law against ‘Love Jihad’, the Allahabad High Court has cancelled a case against a Muslim man Salamat by the parents of his wife, who converted from Hinduism to Islam last year to marry him. ‘We do not see Priyanka Kharwar & Salamat as Hindu and Muslim, rather as two grown-up individuals who out of their own free will and choice are living together peacefully and happily over a year. An individual on attaining majority is statutorily conferred a right to choose a partner, which if denied would not only affect his/her human right but also right to life & personal liberty, guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution,’ The High Court bench said. So how could this verdict be a setback to the BJP ruled states planning a Love Jihad law? Watch this video to find out.
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has hit back at BJP leader Tejasvi Surya who said likened him to Jinnah and accused him of spreading rabid Islamism and allowing Rohingya Muslims to settle in Hyderabad. Owaisi said that if he had indeed allowed Rohinya Muslims into Hyderabad and around 30,000 of them have found their way into the voter list, what was Home Minister Amit Shah doing? Owaisi said that the BJP had run out of ideas and hence was frustrated ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls. On Monday, BJP MP Tejashwi Surya had said that every vote for the AIMIM is a vote against the country. ‘He speaks the language of rabid Islamism, separatism and extremism which Mohd Ali Jinnah was also speaking. Every single vote to Owaisi is a vote against India and everything that India stands for,’ Surya had said. The BJP MP's attack CAME ahead of the GHMC polls which are seen as a triangular contest between the AIMIM, TRS and BJP. Watch the full video for all the details.
If there are 30,000 Rohingyas in electoral list, what is Home Minister Amit Shah doing? questions All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on November 23 during an election rally in Hyderabad. "If there're 30,000 Rohingyas in electoral list, what is Home Minister Amit Shah doing? Is he sleeping? Isn't this his job to see how 30-40 thousand Rohingyas listed? If BJP is honest, it should show 1,000 such names by tomorrow evening," Owaisi.
International karate champion Syeda Falak has decided to serve the people through politics. Falak has joined the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party. Syeda has been into social activities for the last two years and by raising her voice against injustice. "I have been into social activities since two years, raising my voice against the injustices done across India. I can see how the situation of the country is now. It is time for a change in Indian Politics. Minorities be it Muslims, Dalits, Adivasis and other marginalised communities, they should not be slaves to so called secular parties. They should have their own voice. I want to serve the people and work for the society hence, I decided to join politics," she said. Talking about her past life and achievements, Syeda said, "I started learning Karate at the age of 12. Now it's been 13 to 14 years for my Karate career. I have represented India at many International championships, a winner of 20 National level Karate championships and 22 International level Karate championships and first from Telangana to qualify for World and Asian Karate Championships as well as first from Telangana to win the senior National title. I have also represented India at many world Karate Premium Leagues."
In a bid to spread awareness about conservation of the environment, BJP Yuva Morcha organised 'Atal Sankalp Cycle Yatra' from Sadaiv Atal Samadhi to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Shaheedi Park. Several BJP leaders including BJYM president Tejasvi Surya and Meenakashi Lekhi took part in the rally. BJP Yuva Morcha also took pledge to plant 1 lakh saplings in parts of Delhi.
Newly-appointed Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Yuva Morcha president and Bengaluru South Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya has urged Home Minister Amit Shah to set up permanent division of National Investigative Agency (NIA) over recent "anti-India activities"." On August 11, there was an incident of violence in Bengaluru where Police stations were attacked. NIA investigation into it resulted in arrest of a few key conspirators. It has come to light that the protest wasn't spontaneous but a conspiracy," said Surya. "Many terror modules and sleeper cells have been busted in Bengaluru. I urged HM to set up a permanent division of NIA so that anti-India activities that want to use Bengaluru as an incubator of terror activities can be curtailed. He assured it'll be set up soon," he added.
BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya on November 09 called Mamata Banerjee government "autocratic, dictatorship and fascist", adding that the 'didi' government will exit from West Bengal after the..