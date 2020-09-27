In Telangana, democracy means 'of the family, by the family, for the family': Tejasvi Surya

Ahead of local body elections in Hyderabad, BJP Yuva Morcha's national president Tejasvi Surya said that in Telangana's definition of democracy has changed, it is 'of the family, by the family and for the family' "Voting for BJP is voting for an idea.

Democracy is a system of the people, for the people and by the people.

In Telangana, the definition has changed, here it is 'of the family, by the family and for the family'.

Only BJP can give an alternative," said Surya in Hyderabad.