President Trump agrees to transition terms

Despite the legal team still filing lawsuits in several states, President Trump has agreed to transition terms.

DURING THIS PANDEMIC.IN WASHINGTON, GILLIAN TURNER,FOX NEWS.ONE CRUCIAL STATE JUST RATIFIEDITS PRESIDENTIAL VOTE, ANDANOTHER STATE IS EXPECTED TO DOSO SOON.NEVERTHELESS, THE TRUMPCAMPAIGN FILED ANOTHER BRIEF FORITS PENNSYLVANIA CHALLENGE, ANDIS REQUESTING ANOTHER RECOUNT INGEORGIA.OVER THE WEEKEND, A FEDERALJUDGE DISMISSED A LAWSUIT TRYINGTO BLOCK THAT CERTIFICATION, AHE ACCUSED THE CAMPAIGN OFASKING THE COURT "TODISENFRANCHISE ALMOST 7 MILLIONVOTERS." THE PRESIDENT TRUTWEETED THAT HE’S STARTED THEFORMAL TRANSITION OF POWER...ANDNOW HE’S TURNED HIS ATTENTION TOHE VETO-ING A MASSIVE BILL TOFUND THE U.S. MILITARY UNLESSTHEY MAKE SOME CHANGES."Sidney Powell is practicing lawon her own.

She is not a memberof the Trump Legal Team.

She isalso not a lawyer for thePresident in his personalcapacity."A MEMBER OF THE TRUMPCAMPAIGN’S LEGAL TEAM IS ALSOMOVING ON.

SIDNEY POWELL HASLEFT THE PRESIDENT’S L