States must start working on cold storage facilities for COVID vaccine: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Nov 24 over 'Cyclone Nivar'. He said, "I spoke to Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and will speak to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. A cyclone is active on our eastern shores which will affect these states. GOI teams are active and at spot. Centre and states are working together, priority is to evaluate and save people."
Mortal remains of former chief minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi was brought to Rajiv Bhawan (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee) in Guwahati on November 24. He passed away on November 23 at GMCH in Guwahati. Gogoi was undergoing treatment at GMCH for post-COVID complications. His health condition was in critical stage.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged state governments to start work on cold storage facilities during his meeting with Chief Ministers to discuss the Covid crisis. ‘Today I spoke to chief ministers of states where the situation is deteriorating. Discussions over the status and distribution of vaccine took place and the picture is clearer now. As a result of joint efforts, today India is in a better situation than other countries when it comes to recovery and fatality rates. Vaccine distribution strategy will be chalked out in collective coordination with states. States must also start working cold storage facilities,’ PM Modi said in his closing remarks. PM Modi also said that efforts need to be made to bring the positivity rate under 5% and the fatality rate under 1%. ‘We need to speed up our efforts to reduce transmission of the virus. Testing, confirmation, contact tracing and data must be given top priority,’ he said. The Prime Minister also urged Chief Ministers to share their vaccine distribution plans with the Centre. He also warned people to guard against any form of laxity in dealing with the virus. Watch the full video for all the details.
