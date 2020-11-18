Global  
 

States must start working on cold storage facilities for COVID vaccine: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Chief Ministers via video-conferencing on Nov 24.

PM Modi said "Seeing good recovery rates, many think virus is weak and they'll recover soon, this has lead to rampant carelessness.

Those working on vaccine are doing it but we need to focus on ensuring that people are alert and transmission is curbed.

We have to bring positivity rate under 5%." He further said, "Vaccine distribution strategy will be chalked out in collective coordination with states.

States must also start working on cold storage facilities."


