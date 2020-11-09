Global  
 

Pfizer to start pilot delivery for COVID-19 vaccine

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Pfizer has launched a pilot delivery program for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in four U.S. states, as the U.S. drugmaker seeks to address distribution challenges facing its ultra-cold storage requirements.

Libby Hogan reports.


