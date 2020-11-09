Pfizer to start pilot delivery for COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer has launched a pilot delivery program for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in four U.S. states, as the U.S. drugmaker seeks to address distribution challenges facing its ultra-cold storage requirements.

Tampa native remains on life support after contracting COVID-19 in October "I knew what could be in store for him and I was hoping he'd be one of those people who would just have some severe symptoms, be on oxygen and get out of the hospital in a week or two, but that has not been the case," said Brian Wilson, Jim's brother.

COVID-19 is driving a surge of new students to pursue a public health degree, even as the pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges to those in the profession,..

With COVID caution, colleges in Karnataka re-open partially from today Colleges in Karnataka reopened from November 17 amid COVID-19 scare. All the preparations have been made by the colleges in Bengaluru to keep the campuses safe and less populated. Only final year undergraduate and postgraduate students to be allowed; COVID-19 precautionary measures to be taken. COVID-19 SOPs also being followed for the offline classes. According to a student they have to submit COVID-19 test result before joining the college. Many colleges have also tested their faculty members as precautionary measures. Karnataka has recorded 26,122 active cases and 11,541 deaths till date due to COVID-19.

Vaccine "suitcases" can only be opened for 180 seconds at a time. Experts say many doses could go to waste.

ANALYSIS Within a week, several Covid-19 vaccine trials have announced promising interim results. But as more results continue to come in of vaccines in..

Our View: Coronavirus vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer aren't here yet, and the next few pandemic months will be the most critical.

American pharmaceutical company Moderna announced on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is nearly 95% effective. The news comes one week after Pfizer..

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) said the first set of results from the phase 3 COVID-19...