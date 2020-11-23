Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AstraZeneca, 3rd Major COVID-19 Vaccine, Shown to Be Effective and Cheaper

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published
AstraZeneca, 3rd Major COVID-19 Vaccine, Shown to Be Effective and Cheaper

AstraZeneca, 3rd Major COVID-19 Vaccine, Shown to Be Effective and Cheaper

On Monday, the drugmaker announced the "exciting results" based on an analysis of trials in the UK and Brazil.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: Third major vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper

Covid 19 coronavirus: Third major vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Monday that late-stage trials showed its coronavirus vaccine...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayDenver Post


Trials show third COVID-19 vaccine is cheaper, effective

AstraZeneca said on Monday that late-stage trials showed its coronavirus vaccine was up to 90 per...
Mid-Day - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Three vaccines await FDA approval [Video]

Three vaccines await FDA approval

Drug maker Astrazeneca announcing today its vaccine candidate was up to 90 percent effective in large-scale trials.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:55Published
San Diegans can participate in AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine trial [Video]

San Diegans can participate in AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine trial

San Diegans can participate in AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial, which recently showed 90 percent effectiveness under a certain dosage

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:12Published
Ask Dr. Nandi: 3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper [Video]

Ask Dr. Nandi: 3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper

Another COVID-19 vaccine candidate is showing promising results. AstraZeneca is the third company to report a vaccine with a high efficacy rate.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:31Published