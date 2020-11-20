Global  
 

Shawn Mendes and manager launch TV and film production company

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Shawn Mendes and his manager Andrew Gertler have partnered for Permanent Content,a new film and television production company.


2020 American Music Awards: BTS, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, here's the complete winners list

 The 2020 American Music Awards (AMA) aired on Sunday night from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater with host Taraji P. Henson. The show featured performances from..
Shawn Mendes insists Justin Bieber was like Elvis to him when he started out

Shawn Mendes insists Justin Bieber was like Elvis to him when he started out

Shawn Mendes has shared that he was in awe of his Monster collaborator Justin Bieber when he started out in music.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

