Shawn Mendes and manager launch TV and film production company
Shawn Mendes and his manager Andrew Gertler have partnered for Permanent Content,a new film and television production company.
Shawn Mendes insists Justin Bieber was like Elvis to him when he started outShawn Mendes has shared that he was in awe of his Monster collaborator Justin Bieber when he started out in music.
Everything We Learned Shawn Mendes' 'In Wonder'Shawn Mendes has officially dropped his highly-anticipated Netflix documentary "In Wonder". From intimate details about his relationship with Camila Cabello to the process behind his new album..
ROBOT WARS movie (1993) - Don Michael Paul, Barbara Crampton, James StaleyROBOT WARS movie (1993) - Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Let the robot carnage begin! From director Albert Band (I BURY THE LIVING, DOCTOR MORDRID) comes ROBOT WARS, Full Moon's sister film follow-up to..
Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber Share Inspiration Behind 'Monster'Taking to Instagram Live, Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber reveal to their fans what inspired their new collaboration "Monster".