Biden To Nominate Antony Blinken as Secretary of State

Here are the top stories for Monday, Nov. 23: Biden looks to Obama veterans for key staff picks; States move ahead with election certifications; GM to recall 7..

Progressives wonder whether Avril D. Haines, the president-elect’s pick for director of national intelligence, is bold enough. But she believes a good process..

WASHINGTON - US President-elect Joe Biden named his top foreign policy staff on Monday. He announced, as expected, that Antony Blinken would serve as secretary..

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to formally announce foreign policy veteran Antony Blinken as his nominee for secretary of state on Tuesday. Blinken served..

India and the US face a common challenge in the form of an "increasingly assertive" China and New Delhi has to be a key partner in engaging with Beijing from a..

Two advisers close to Sen. Bernie Sanders have taken to Twitter to praise President-elect Joe...

The president-elect is expected to announce the nomination of Blinken, who served as deputy secretary...

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate former CNN global affairs analyst Antony Blinken to...