Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden To Nominate Antony Blinken as Secretary of State

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Biden To Nominate Antony Blinken as Secretary of State
Blinken, 58, was a deputy secretary of state during the Obama Administration.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tony Blinken Tony Blinken American government official

India has to be a key partner in engaging China from position of strength: Blinken

 India and the US face a common challenge in the form of an "increasingly assertive" China and New Delhi has to be a key partner in engaging with Beijing from a..
IndiaTimes

Biden to nominate Tony Blinken as secretary of state

 President-elect Joe Biden is expected to formally announce foreign policy veteran Antony Blinken as his nominee for secretary of state on Tuesday. Blinken served..
CBS News

Joe Biden names his foreign policy team

 WASHINGTON - US President-elect Joe Biden named his top foreign policy staff on Monday. He announced, as expected, that Antony Blinken would serve as secretary..
WorldNews

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

Biden Pick to Lead Spy Agencies Played Key Role in Drone Strike Program Under Obama

 Progressives wonder whether Avril D. Haines, the president-elect’s pick for director of national intelligence, is bold enough. But she believes a good process..
NYTimes.com

AP Top Stories Nov. 23 P

 Here are the top stories for Monday, Nov. 23: Biden looks to Obama veterans for key staff picks; States move ahead with election certifications; GM to recall 7..
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

CNN media pundit Brian Stelter ‘had no idea’ that Antony Blinken was his colleague at liberal network

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate former CNN global affairs analyst Antony Blinken to...
Upworthy - Published

Biden Reportedly To Choose Antony Blinken For Secretary Of State

The president-elect is expected to announce the nomination of Blinken, who served as deputy secretary...
NPR - Published Also reported by •UpworthyRTTNewsNYTimes.comCBS News


Biden's secretary of state pick praised by Bernie Sanders' advisers

Two advisers close to Sen. Bernie Sanders have taken to Twitter to praise President-elect Joe...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Mediaite



Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines [Video]

Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines

Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines . The president-elect's transition team shared his picks on Monday. Mayorkas, who served as deputy Homeland Security..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:29Published
Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy [Video]

Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy

While President Donald Trump sends his lawyers hither-and-yon to try to overturn the election, President-elect Joe Biden has been busy filling Cabinet slots. HuffPost reports Biden named John Kerry on..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:41Published
Who Is Anthony 'Tony' Blinken? [Video]

Who Is Anthony 'Tony' Blinken?

Fun Fact: Biden's reported pick for secretary of state, Blinken, has released two songs, 'Lip Service' and 'Patience,' on Spotify under his band name, Ablinken.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:01Published