A brave military dog who faced down danger by barreling through gunfire in Al-Qaeda to help rescue British Soldiers has been awarded some top dog valor!



Related videos from verified sources Disabled dog Rocky flies from India to London to join her new mum



A stray dog who lost her limbs in a terrible accident in India has flown to London, the UK to join her new family. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published 4 days ago The world's most dangerous bird: The Cassowary of New Guinea



Cassowaries are large and prehistoric looking birds with large casques (prominent head ridge) that are believed to amplify deep acoustic sounds made by the bird. There are also theories that the bony.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:21 Published 2 weeks ago Baby gorilla engages in surprisingly human-like nose picking behavior



Gorillas capture our fascination and our hearts as we watch them and we are reminded in many ways of ourselves. Capable of very human behaviours and even similar facial expressions, it is not difficult.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:25 Published 2 weeks ago