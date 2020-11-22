Johnson unveils 'tougher' COVID-19 multi-tier system ahead of lockdown easing

Boris Johnson confirmed on Monday that England's lockdown will be lifted on December 2 to be replaced by a multi-tier system "tougher" than the one rolled out in October.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019 What will be allowed in the new tier system?



Boris Johnson has set out new measures to stop the spread of coronavirus inEngland through the winter. Here is what will and will not be allowed undereach tier. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:06 Published on January 1, 1970 Don't let Covid rip for sake of Christmas parties, PM warns



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised a relaxation of Covid restrictions over Christmas, although details have not yet been finalised with the devolved administrations. Addressing the nation virtually at the Downing Street press conference, he said: "I know that many of us want and need Christmas with our families, but this is not the moment to let the virus rip for the sake of Christmas parties. "'Tis the season to be jolly, but it is also the season to be jolly careful, especially with elderly relatives." Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 02:24 Published on January 1, 1970 Boris Johnson: Vaccine and mass testing mean things will look different by Easter



Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference that “things will lookand feel very different” after Easter, with a vaccine and mass testing. But hewarned the months ahead “will be hard, they will be cold, they include Januaryand February when the NHS is under its greatest pressure”. That meant the needfor new tiers from Wednesday December 2, replacing England’s lockdown, withmore areas facing tougher restrictions than the previous regional regime. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35 Published on January 1, 1970 PM working on short ease of Covid rules for Christmas



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the government is working on a "special time-limited" ease of Covid restrictions for Christmas. While admitting the festive period "will not be normal", he said people across the UK would be allowed an opportunity to spend Christmas with their loved ones. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 01:29 Published on January 1, 1970