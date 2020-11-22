Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnson unveils 'tougher' COVID-19 multi-tier system ahead of lockdown easing

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:48s - Published
Johnson unveils 'tougher' COVID-19 multi-tier system ahead of lockdown easing

Johnson unveils 'tougher' COVID-19 multi-tier system ahead of lockdown easing

Boris Johnson confirmed on Monday that England's lockdown will be lifted on December 2 to be replaced by a multi-tier system "tougher" than the one rolled out in October.

View on euronews


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

What will be allowed in the new tier system? [Video]

What will be allowed in the new tier system?

Boris Johnson has set out new measures to stop the spread of coronavirus inEngland through the winter. Here is what will and will not be allowed undereach tier.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published
Don't let Covid rip for sake of Christmas parties, PM warns [Video]

Don't let Covid rip for sake of Christmas parties, PM warns

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised a relaxation of Covid restrictions over Christmas, although details have not yet been finalised with the devolved administrations. Addressing the nation virtually at the Downing Street press conference, he said: "I know that many of us want and need Christmas with our families, but this is not the moment to let the virus rip for the sake of Christmas parties. "'Tis the season to be jolly, but it is also the season to be jolly careful, especially with elderly relatives." Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:24Published
Boris Johnson: Vaccine and mass testing mean things will look different by Easter [Video]

Boris Johnson: Vaccine and mass testing mean things will look different by Easter

Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference that “things will lookand feel very different” after Easter, with a vaccine and mass testing. But hewarned the months ahead “will be hard, they will be cold, they include Januaryand February when the NHS is under its greatest pressure”. That meant the needfor new tiers from Wednesday December 2, replacing England’s lockdown, withmore areas facing tougher restrictions than the previous regional regime.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published
PM working on short ease of Covid rules for Christmas [Video]

PM working on short ease of Covid rules for Christmas

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the government is working on a "special time-limited" ease of Covid restrictions for Christmas. While admitting the festive period "will not be normal", he said people across the UK would be allowed an opportunity to spend Christmas with their loved ones. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:29Published

Related news from verified sources

PM faces threat of Tory revolt over stricter tier system after lockdown

Boris Johnson is facing the threat of a backbench revolt to his plans to move England into a tougher...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Matt Hancock stresses importance of tougher Tier 3 restrictions after lockdown [Video]

Matt Hancock stresses importance of tougher Tier 3 restrictions after lockdown

Matt Hancock has told MPs that the Tier 3 restrictions imposed before thesecond national lockdown in England were not strong enough. The Prime Ministerhas since unveiled beefed-up tiered restrictions..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
After lockdown: What is the new three tier system? [Video]

After lockdown: What is the new three tier system?

It's tougher than last time following complaints the previous system wasn't sufficient.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:38Published
PM confirms tougher Covid tier system once lockdown ends [Video]

PM confirms tougher Covid tier system once lockdown ends

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed England will re-enter a tiered Covid system once lockdown ends on December 2. However, the restrictions will be more stringent than they previously were,..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:03Published