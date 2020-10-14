Global  
 

2020 BMW F 850 GS Adventure Review | MC Commute

BMW GS motorcycles are synonymous with adventure.

But not everyone wants to wield 1,254cc of Bavarian-made muscle.

While we adore the character of big brother R 1250’s horizontally opposed twin, there’s no denying how substantial it is.

Enter Motorrad’s F 850 GS, a more compact, but still capable adventure-touring steed.

We tested it in up-spec Adventure trim with added range, suspension travel, and creature comforts versus the standard model…Find out more: https://www.motorcyclistonline.com/story/reviews/2020-bmw-f-850-gs-mc-commute-review/Photography: Jeff AllenVideo/edit: Adam Waheed


