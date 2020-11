World's deepest freediving pool opens in Poland Video Credit: Yahoo News - Duration: 01:28s - Published 54 seconds ago World's deepest freediving pool opens in Poland The world's deepest freediving pool has opened in Poland.At 45 metres deep, 'Deepspot' holds 8,000 cubic meters of water, which is nearly as much water as 27 Olympic-sized swimming pools.The venue will serve as a training centre for the army and firefighters.Its facilities include a hotel with underwater views along with a tunnel for spectators and a restaurant. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Deepest Swimming Pool in the World Opens in Poland If you truly wanna go off the deep end, head for Poland ... which now has bragging rights on...

TMZ.com - Published 1 hour ago