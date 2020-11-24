THANKSGIVING SAFETY

Video Credit: WMGT - Published on November 24, 2020

Thanksgiving is going to look very different this year , smaller and socially distanced in many household

For preventing foodborne illness remain the same..

Nbc's sarah dallof has more.

:00 :23 this thanksgiving..

(nats: "thanks for calling the butterball.") even the butterball turkey hotline call takers working remotely.

From the comfort of their home kitchens.

(nats: "have a great day.") with health experts advising americans to celebrate with members of their households only..

More first-time chefs are stepping into the kitchen.

(sot: dr. mindy brashears / usda) "a lot of people will be preparing a turkey for the first time, which can be intimidating."

Dr. mindy brashears with the u-s-d-a says the first step is to thaw your bird.

Figure 24 hours in the fridge for every 4-5 pounds of turkey.

And cook- using a meat thermometer- to 165 degrees.

(sot: dr. mindy brashears / usda) "we measure that in the thickest part of the breast of the turkey, or under the law or under the wings."

Smaller gatherings may result in larger helpings of leftovers.

Dr. brashears recommends refrigerated within two hours..

And consumed within four days... to avoid food-bourne illness.

(sot: dr. mindy brashears / usda) "you don't want to make your family sick, you want to keep everyone healthy, especially during this time."

Like butterball..

The u-s-d-a has a hotline... that will be open on thanksgiving day.

Help for home cooks..

