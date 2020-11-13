Global  
 

Why Elizabeth Warren Will Never Be Treasury Secretary

Massachusetts senator and failed Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren lobbied Joe Biden to become his treasury secretary.

In a humiliating snub heard around the political world Biden chose former FED chair Janet Yellen over Warren as his Treasury Secretary.

Chris Cillizza of CNN said there are several reasons Warren will never be America's Treasury Secretary.

Warren in the Cabinet would allow Mass.

GOP Gov.

Charlie Baker to appoint a temporary replacement for her in the Senate.

Warren's vision for big structural change doesn't fit Biden's pragmatic approach.

Warren would have spooked Wall Street.

Warren might not get confirmed by the Senate.


