Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Who is Jake Sullivan?

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Who is Jake Sullivan?
Jake Sullivan, 43, co-founded a nonprofit to oppose President Trump's policies.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

US should encourage China's rise, Biden national security pick Jake Sullivan says

Sullivan served as an adviser to Biden during his vice presidency.
FOXNews.com - Published

‘Perfectly Appropriate’: Jake Sullivan Defended Steele Dossier In 2018 Interview

Joe Biden tapped Sullivan to serve as his national security adviser
Daily Caller - Published

Biden's new WH national security adviser downplayed Antifa threat

Jake Sullivan, the Democratic aide tapped by President-elect Joe Biden to be the next White House...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News



Related videos from verified sources

Biden To Tap Jake Sullivan As National Security Adviser [Video]

Biden To Tap Jake Sullivan As National Security Adviser

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published
Blinken is Biden's secretary of state pick: source [Video]

Blinken is Biden's secretary of state pick: source

Joe Biden will pick Antony Blinken as U.S. secretary of state, a person close to the president-elect's transition said on Sunday (November 22). Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:31Published
WENDIGO Movie (2001) - Patricia Clarkson, Jake Weber, Erik Per Sullivan [Video]

WENDIGO Movie (2001) - Patricia Clarkson, Jake Weber, Erik Per Sullivan

WENDIGO Movie Trailer HD (2001) -Plot synopsis: George is a high-strung professional photographer who is starting to unravel from the stress of his work with a Manhattan advertising agency. Needing..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:11Published