Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill on UK-wide Christmas rules

Three households can mix over Christmas for five days in UK



Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove has announced the government and devolved administrations have agreed on a relaxation of Covid restrictions over the Christmas period. For five days, between December 23 to December 27, people will be able to form a Christmas social bubble allowing three households to get together under one roof.

