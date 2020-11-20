Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill on UK-wide Christmas rules

Courtesy: Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill defends newlockdown measures for Northern Ireland in the face of a furious backlash frombusinesses. The strict clampdown, which is close to the severity of March’slockdown with the exception that schools will remain open, will come intoeffect next Friday.
Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove has announced the government and devolved administrations have agreed on a relaxation of Covid restrictions over the Christmas period.
For five days, between December 23 to December 27, people will be able to form a Christmas social bubble allowing three households to get together under one roof.
Northern Ireland will experience an “inevitable payback” in coronavirusinfections as a result of easing restrictions over Christmas, the chiefmedical officer has warned. Dr Michael McBride said any relaxations would havean impact on hospital admissions, as he stressed the need for people to have a“careful” Christmas.
