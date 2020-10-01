Middlesbrough mum takes Santa to suprise local children

Mayor of Middlesborough, Andy Preston, has said he fears the government is looking at Covid with “blinkers” on, adding that we need to also focus on mental and physical health which has been affected by the pandemic. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Matt Hancock announces new restrictions for Liverpool, Hartlepool, Warrington and Middlesbrough as coronavirus cases continue to rise. The Health Secretary added that £7m will be made available to local authorities in the area. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
In a statement, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the Commons: “Earlier thisweek we brought in further measures in the North East, however in parts ofTeesside and the North West of England cases continue to rise fast. “InLiverpool, the number of cases is 268 per 100,000 population, so together weneed to act. Working with council leaders and the mayors, I’m today extendingthese measures that have been in the North East since the start of this weekto the Liverpool city region, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:36Published
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has asked people across the UK to try to limit the interaction they have with others over Christmas.
Her comments come as the government and devolved administrations agreed on a relaxation of Covid restrictions over the festive period, allowing up to three households to mix during a five-day window.
Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove has announced the government and devolved administrations have agreed on a relaxation of Covid restrictions over the Christmas period.
For five days, between December 23 to December 27, people will be able to form a Christmas social bubble allowing three households to get together under one roof.
Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A retired military working dog called Kuno has been awarded the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross after running through gunfire to tackle an Al Qaeda insurgent. Kuno, a Belgian Shepherd Malinois, received bullets to his back legs during the compound raid in 2019, leaving him in need of several operations and eventually the amputation of part of one paw. However, the then-four-year-old dog proved to be the difference in the siege, with his intervention credited with turning the tide when the assault force was pinned down under grenade and machine-gun fire. Despite the pain he later endured, a pair of prosthetic limbs mean Kuno is now able to enjoy retirement. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn