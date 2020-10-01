Middlesbrough mum takes Santa to suprise local children

A mother from Middlesbrough has become a local legend after handing out gifts to disabled and disadvantaged children with her husband dressed as Father Christmas.

Pip, who is clinically vulnerable herself, said it's important to make all children feel included, and wanted to help those who wouldn't be able to see Santa in his grotto this year.

Report by Alibhaiz.

