Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Middlesbrough mum takes Santa to suprise local children

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Middlesbrough mum takes Santa to suprise local children

Middlesbrough mum takes Santa to suprise local children

A mother from Middlesbrough has become a local legend after handing out gifts to disabled and disadvantaged children with her husband dressed as Father Christmas.

Pip, who is clinically vulnerable herself, said it's important to make all children feel included, and wanted to help those who wouldn't be able to see Santa in his grotto this year.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Santa Claus Santa Claus Legendary character, said to deliver gifts to children on Christmas Eve

Santa goes online for festive season

 Santa Claus is doing his bit to help families enjoy a seasonal tradition safely, launching live video sessions from his home in the North Pole, via an online..
USATODAY.com
Doctor Anthony Fauci Says Santa Claus Is ‘Immune’ to COVID-19 [Video]

Doctor Anthony Fauci Says Santa Claus Is ‘Immune’ to COVID-19

Doctor Anthony Fauci has reassured children everywhere that Santa Claus won’t be spreading anything but holiday cheer this year.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:30Published
Florida couple create network of 100 Santas to Zoom with kids [Video]

Florida couple create network of 100 Santas to Zoom with kids

A couple from Odessa that specializes in Christmas art worried many children wouldn't get to visit Santa this year, so they got creative to keep the tradition alive.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:12Published

Middlesbrough Middlesbrough Town in North Yorkshire, England

Preston: We need to find a way of working with Covid [Video]

Preston: We need to find a way of working with Covid

Mayor of Middlesborough, Andy Preston, has said he fears the government is looking at Covid with “blinkers” on, adding that we need to also focus on mental and physical health which has been affected by the pandemic. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:12Published
Hancock brings in new restrictions for North West [Video]

Hancock brings in new restrictions for North West

Matt Hancock announces new restrictions for Liverpool, Hartlepool, Warrington and Middlesbrough as coronavirus cases continue to rise. The Health Secretary added that £7m will be made available to local authorities in the area. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published
Matt Hancock confirms Liverpool lockdown restrictions [Video]

Matt Hancock confirms Liverpool lockdown restrictions

In a statement, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the Commons: “Earlier thisweek we brought in further measures in the North East, however in parts ofTeesside and the North West of England cases continue to rise fast. “InLiverpool, the number of cases is 268 per 100,000 population, so together weneed to act. Working with council leaders and the mayors, I’m today extendingthese measures that have been in the North East since the start of this weekto the Liverpool city region, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Sturgeon: Try to limit interaction over Christmas [Video]

Sturgeon: Try to limit interaction over Christmas

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has asked people across the UK to try to limit the interaction they have with others over Christmas. Her comments come as the government and devolved administrations agreed on a relaxation of Covid restrictions over the festive period, allowing up to three households to mix during a five-day window. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published
Three households can mix over Christmas for five days in UK [Video]

Three households can mix over Christmas for five days in UK

Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove has announced the government and devolved administrations have agreed on a relaxation of Covid restrictions over the Christmas period. For five days, between December 23 to December 27, people will be able to form a Christmas social bubble allowing three households to get together under one roof. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:27Published
Medal for hero military dog Kuno who tackled al Qaeda gunman [Video]

Medal for hero military dog Kuno who tackled al Qaeda gunman

A retired military working dog called Kuno has been awarded the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross after running through gunfire to tackle an Al Qaeda insurgent. Kuno, a Belgian Shepherd Malinois, received bullets to his back legs during the compound raid in 2019, leaving him in need of several operations and eventually the amputation of part of one paw. However, the then-four-year-old dog proved to be the difference in the siege, with his intervention credited with turning the tide when the assault force was pinned down under grenade and machine-gun fire. Despite the pain he later endured, a pair of prosthetic limbs mean Kuno is now able to enjoy retirement. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:19Published

Facebook tweaked the News Feed to highlight more mainstream news sources for the election

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Facebook, in the days after the US election, decided that an uptick in viral misinformation related to..
The Verge