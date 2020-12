The Bachelor's Catherine Giudici Defends Clare Crawley's Quick Engagement to Dale Moss: 'I Get It' "I just think it's a really cool love story," Catherine Giudici Lowe said

Mike Tobin Reacts To Clare Crawley And Dale Moss Engagement



Canada's own Mike Tobin may not have made it past the first rose ceremony on the current 16th season of "The Bachelorette", but reflects on his short-lived time on the show and the chemistry between.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:48 Published on November 17, 2020