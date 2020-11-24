Get Your Brain Working Better In The Loveliest Possible Way

As the pandemic grinds on and the holidays loom, many people may be wishing they could get their brains working better.

Fortunately, a new, double-blind study finds having a nice, hot cup of cocoa is not only good for the soul--it's also good for the brain.

UPI reports British and American researchers say flavanol-rich cocoa drinks can improve brain oxygenation and cognitive performance in healthy adults.

Flavanols are small molecules found in many fruits and vegetables, and cocoa, too.

The researchers wanted to discover whether flavanols also benefit the brain vasculature, and if that could positively impact cognitive function, The high flavanol cocoa intake led to faster and greater brain oxygenation in 14 of 18 male adults, ages 18-45, along with better performance on complex tests.