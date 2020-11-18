Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 minutes ago

The Minnesota house of republicans have also unveiled their own economic relief package to help businesses most impacted by the recent shutdown.

"* governor tm walz announcing the state's covid?

"*19 economic relief package aimed at helping small businesses impacted by the state's partial shutdown.

The package includes a variety of things... from providing direct aid to businesses through the business assistance program, waiving state and regulatory fees for bars and restaurants, extending unemployment benefits, and providing a tax credit for businesses that donate food which would otherwise be thrown.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from downtown rochester with details of the "main street relief act."

Jessica katie?

"* during a virtual briefing earlier today republicans stressed the need for relief as another round of shutdowns is strainingsinesses g to stay afloat.

The main street relief act includes a 400?

"* million dollar grant program..

The act lays out a three?

"* month sales tax holidy for businesses that have been limited to take out or curbside operations as well as a three?

"*month sales tax holiday for fully closed businesses that would begin once things reopen.

The minnesota senate and house will need to compromise on a plan to send to governor walz for a signature.

As you mentioned ?

"* walz has also announced his plan that he hopes will act as a bridge until more federal relief is provided.

We're asking businesses, all businesses and what we've learned about covid?

"*19, especially restaurants, hospitality and fitness centers we're asking them to make sacrifices of keeping folks safe by not allowing the indoor dining but that comes at an incredible cost.

None of us want to see these main street businesses close down.

I know that, the senate knows that, the governor knows that and the organizations that work in this industry, they know that too.

The plan also calls for fitness centers and gyms to be allowed to re?

"* opn as long as they follow covid?

"*19 safety guidelines.

Thanks jessica.

The proposal also calls for a temporary doubling of the current cap for takeout beer ?

"* wine ?

"* liquor sales.

Iowa governor kim reynolds addressing the state today giving an