DWYM: PS5 and XBOX frustrations

Unfortunately, some people who ordered one are ending up with nothing.

The hottest gift this holiday season is Microsoft’s new XBOX series X and Sony’s new PS5.

REMEMBER THE FIGHTSFOR FURBYS A FEW YEARS BACK?OR WHEN PARENTS WERESCRAMBLING TO FIND A HATCH-IMAL FOR CHRISTMAS MORNING?THIS YEAR, ITS THE NEWXOBX AND PLAYSTATION.CONSUMER REPORTER JOHNMATARESE SHOWS US THEFRUSTRATION SOME PARENTSFACE...SO YOU DONT WASTE YOURMONEY.THE HOTTEST GIFTTHIS HOLIDAY SEASON?MICROSOFT'S NEW XBOX SERIESX.... AND SONY'S NEW PS5.UNFORTUNATELY, SOMEPEOPLE WHO ORDERED ONE AREENDING UP WITH NOTHING.---------------JERRIS WILLIAMS REACHES INTOHIS CAR TO SHOW US THE HARDESTTO FIND HOLIDAY GIFT THISYEAR... A NEW SONYPLAYSTATION5!"We finally got one, andit's almost like a lottery."HE FOUND IT AT TARGET AT6AM.

BUT OTHER PEOPLEHAVE ENDED UP EMPTY-HANDED..... AFTER AKOHL'S WEBSITEFAIL."Kohl's went live, whichmeans they are starting tosell the Playstation 5.

Andthat went on at 1:30 in themorning." WILLIAMSBOUGHT A PS5 A FEW DAYS AGO ATKOHLS.COM.... ONLYTO HAVE HIS HOPES DASHED HOURSLATER."we were happy, excited,celebrating.

And then the nextmorning they canceled onus." KOHLS WONTCONFIRM....BUT BLOGS LIKE"TECHSPOT" SUSPECT THOUSANDSOF PEOPLE WERE LEFT EMPTYHANDED BY THE WEBSITE GLITCH.THE ONE CONSOLATION:JERRIS GETS TO KEEP $180 INBONUS KOHLS CASH FOR HISTROUBLE."I'm doing the math inmy head.

All my friends havethe same thing, so thats a lotof money that they are allgiving away fornothing." BUT KOHL'SISN'T THE ONLY RETAILER TRYINGTO SOOTHE ANGRY AND FRUSTRATEDCUSTOMERS RIGHT NOW.WITH AMAZON IT'S A WHOLEDIFFERENT PROBLEM.---------------AMAZON CUSTOMERS ARE POSTINGPHOTOS OF WHAT THEY CLAIMSHOWED UP IN THEIR XBOX OR PS5SHIPPING BOX.... FROMA FOOT MASSAGER, TO CAT FOOD!AMAZON BELIEVES THEGAME SYSTEMS ARE BEING STOLENDURING DELIVERY.AND WITH XBOX X'S AND PS5'SSELLING FOR 15-HUNDRED DOLLARSOR MORE ON EBAY....JERRIS FEELS BAD FOR OTHERSWHO HAD ORDERSCANCELED."With all theproblems in the world, this issomething that will bring alittle joy, and then you getcrushed.

It's justdisappointing."WALMART WILL HAVETHOUSANDS OF THE GAMINGSYSTEMS FOR SALE ONLINEWEDNESDAY EVENING....THOUGH IT THOSE MAY SELL OUTIN MINUTES.

