Elon Musk and Bill Gates Tied for Title of World’s Second Richest Man

Elon Musk and Bill Gates Tied for Title of World’s Second Richest Man.

On Monday, Elon Musk’s net worth soared to $127.9 billion after shares of Tesla reached a record high.

Four a couple of hours, Musk’s net worth was slightly higher than Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

‘Bloomberg’ estimated that Gates was worth $127.7 billion at the time of Musk’s leap up the leaderboard.

The latest readout from the ‘Bloomberg’ Billionaires Index puts Musk and Gates at $128 billion each.

This ties them for the title of world’s second-richest man.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos currently holds the title of world’s richest person with an estimated $182 billion net worth.

Musk’s wealth is directly tied to Tesla.

He owns about 20 percent of the company’s stock.

So far, Tesla has shot up almost 524 percent in 2020, adding an estimated $100 billion to Musk’s wealth.

If not for his philanthropy work, Gates would likely be an even bigger billionaire.

Gates has given a total of roughly $50 billion to charity and pledged to donate more than half of his wealth to charitable causes during his lifetime.


