Kelli Finglass Reveals Some Talent Happen to Be Rockettes & Broadway Dancers on 'Making the Team' Video Credit: People - Duration: 06:09s - Published 1 day ago Kelli Finglass Reveals Some Talent Happen to Be Rockettes & Broadway Dancers on 'Making the Team' 'Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team' will premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 10 p.m. ET on CMT 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend