COVID Testing Lines Eased Up At Hard Rock Stadium On Tuesday
CBS4's Joan Murray reports some people were there to get tested ahead of Thanksgiving celebrations.
Tampa Bay health experts offer advice on COVID testing ahead of Thanksgiving holidayThe demand for COVID-19 testing is surging as families get ready to gather for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Long lines form outside Palm Beach County coronavirus testing siteCoronavirus testing ahead of Thanksgiving has led to long lines at one of Palm Beach County's drive-through sites.
People across the country waited in COVID-19 test lines for hours ahead of ThanksgivingPeople waited in line for hours to get COVID-19 tests in cities like New York and Boston ahead of Thanksgiving weekend travel.