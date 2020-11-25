Oakwood University's Aeolians Celebrate Grammy Consideration

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 minutes ago

The grammy nominations are out... and many people in huntsville were watching to see if a local group out of oakwood university would get a nomination for their first studio album.

Waay 31's will robinson-smith has been tracking the nominations... he spoke with members of the world-renowned choir.

He joins us live from oakwood's campus with how things played out today.

A bit of a mixed bag for oakwood university.

An aeolians alumnus was nominated for one of his singles -- but the current aeolians did not receive an official nomination.

But that doesn't mean they are any less proud of what they accomplished.

Dr. jason ferdinand, choir director, the aeolians for it to be our first album of this magnitude and to go straight to the nomination list is like, wow.

That for me is a victory in itself.

Dr. jason ferdinand serves as the director the aeolians of oakwood university and has been with the choir for the past 12 years.

The oakwood alumnus traveled the world with the group and worked with fellow alum stephen murphy to create the group's first studio album.

"the aeolians" was placed on th first round ballot for grammy consideration last month.

Dr. jason ferdinand, choir director, the aeolians we're just happy that so many eyes got on the project.

Quincy jones was on social media pushing the album and jacob collier and friends that we have that have worked with us and heard our work.

So, that's validation for me.

Alums of the choir also celebrated the early success and sound of the album -- saying they were honored to be a part of the aeolians legacy that led to this moment.

Mervyn warren, grammy-winning singer/composer, aeolians alumnus i enjoyed that it was surprising to me, as opposed to hitting play and having it sound exactly like it was when i was there.

And there's no reason that it has to.

Angela brown, grammy- nominated opera singer, aeolians alumna for them to be able to continue to move on and create beautiful music that means something to the public now and still have that historic name, go on aeolians of oakwood university!

I'm very proud of you and proud to have been part of the family.

Work on the album released in august began in mid-2019, shortly after the group survived a fiery bus crash in san franciso.

Stephen murphy, producer, the aeolians 2020 album it was just a life-changing experience.

An experience that puts life in perspective, you know what i mean?

And just the same as this pandemic that we're in, it causes you to slow down and enjoy the present moments.

Will robinson-smith friday's rehearsal was a special one because this was the last time they were all together in physical space before the end of the semester and of course it was socially distant and everyone was wearing masks, but those i spoke with said they wouldn't traded it for anything.

Students like emerald austin offered prayers before the group's departure -- echoing dr. ferdinand's call for safety amid the ongoing pandemic.

Emerald austin, junior, oakwood university having this last rehearsal has been nice, just to see everyone's faces one last time cause you never know what could happen over the break.

And i'm just hoping that everyone stays safe and i can't wait to see them next semester.

And even though they won't reunite next semester as the "grammy-nominated aeolians" -- members and director alike recognize that this latest step was just one chapter in the history book of the aeolians.

Clinton garrison, recent graduate of oakwood university it had to start before us, generations back, and you know, the work ethic and the conviction and singing what you believe, it all had to be passed down to us.

We needed to see it in order to believe it, you know, from generations before.

Dr. jason ferdinand, choir director, the aeolians hopefully, when they hear the entire album and get to that last song, they will sense a sense of beauty and a sense of purpose and hopefully, people will want to live their lives and think, 'ok, i've got to leave some sort of impact on the world.'

Aeolian alum alvin chea was nominated for his rendition of "lift every voice and sing" along with jarrett johnson.

Reporting live from oakwood university -- will robinson-smith -- waay 31 news.

Thanks, will.

The group will be performing as a part of the live from london holiday festival that runs all next month.

They will also be a part of the a-b-c religious christmas eve service.

That airs right here on waay 31 at 12-05 a-m