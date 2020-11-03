Global  
 

Fernandes double helps United avenge Istanbul defeat

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:47s - Published
Bruno Fernandes scores a double to help Manchester United topple Istanbul Basaksehir at Old Trafford in the Champions League.


Bruno Fernandes Bruno Fernandes Portuguese footballer

Fernandes scores twice as Man Utd close in on knockout stages

 Bruno Fernandes scores twice as Manchester United beat Istanbul Basaksehir to close in on a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.
BBC News

Man Utd 4-1 Istanbul Basaksehir: Bruno Fernandes scores twice in win

 Bruno Fernandes scores twice as Manchester United beat Istanbul Basaksehir to close in on a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.
BBC News
Manchester United scrape to first home league win after penalty controversy [Video]

Manchester United scrape to first home league win after penalty controversy

Bruno Fernandes was involved in penalty drama at both ends against West Bromas the midfielder secured Manchester United’s first home league win of theseason. The referee awarded West Brom a penalty early in the second half, onlyto overturn the decision after watching back Bruno Fernandes’ challenge onConor Gallagher on VAR advice. The midfielder was soon involved in penaltydrama at the other end, with man-of-the-match Sam Johnstone saving the spot-kick awarded after Darnell Furlong handled.But VAR Peter Bankes ordered aretake after the West Brom goalkeeper strayed off his line, with Fernandesfinding the net to seal a narrow 1-0 win.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

Fernandes' retaken penalty earns Man Utd win over West Brom

 Bruno Fernandes' twice-taken second-half penalty is enough to give Manchester United their first Premier League victory of the season at Old Trafford over a..
BBC News

Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. Association football club

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Manchester United's form after rousing win against Istanbul Basaksehir [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Manchester United's form after rousing win against Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the press following histeam's 4-1 win at home against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.United got back on track at an empty Old Trafford on Tuesday evening, withBruno Fernandes’ brace added to by Marcus Rashford’s penalty and a late goalfrom substitute Daniel James.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published
Champions League match preview: Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir [Video]

Champions League match preview: Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United are preparing to take on Istanbul Basaksehir in theChampions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Istanbul Istanbul Most populous city in Turkey

Jamal Khashoggi murder: Trial of 20 Saudis in absentia resumes in Turkey

 The trial of the men accused of murdering Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018 has resumed in Turkey. Twenty Saudi officials are being..
WorldNews

Ally of Turkey's Erdogan calls for release of two high-profile prisoners

 Read full article By Birsen Altayli20 November 2020, 9:37 am·3-min read A woman holds pictures of jailed former leader of Turkey's main pro-Kurdish Peoples'..
WorldNews
Pompeo foreign tour in Turkey: US diplomat skips Ankara [Video]

Pompeo foreign tour in Turkey: US diplomat skips Ankara

Ahead of his visit to Istanbul, Pompeo told the French press he agreed with the French president that Turkey's recent actions have been very aggressive.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:55Published

US’ Pompeo in Turkey for fraught visit with no official meetings or talks

 Istanbul—US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo paid a fraught visit to Istanbul on Tuesday that included no official meetings and an agenda focused on religious..
WorldNews

Old Trafford Old Trafford Football stadium in Manchester, England

Manchester United to host West Brom despite 'sophisticated' cyber attack

 Manchester United are confident of going ahead with Saturday's match against West Brom at Old Trafford despite a "sophisticated" cyber attack. Read More..
WorldNews

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

PSG revive Champions League chances with Neymar penalty [Video]

PSG revive Champions League chances with Neymar penalty

An early Neymar penalty revives Paris St Germain's hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout phase with a 1-0 win over RB Leipzig.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:52Published

Juventus 2-1 Ferencvaros: Alvaro Morata's late winner sends hosts through

 Alvaro Morata's late winner helps Juventus overcome a scare against Ferencvaros to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages.
BBC News

Paris Saint Germain 1-0 RB Leipzig: Neymar penalty eases pressure on PSG boss Thomas Tuchel

 Neymar's first-half penalty helps to ease the pressure on boss Thomas Tuchel as Paris-St Germain leapfrog RB Leipzig in Group H of the Champions League.
BBC News

İstanbul Başakşehir F.K. İstanbul Başakşehir F.K.

Manchester United 4-1 Istanbul Basaksehir: Fernandes leads the way as Solskjaer´s men close on last

Bruno Fernandes was integral for Manchester United yet again as he scored a brace in Tuesday’s 4-1...
SoccerNews.com - Published


'Fernandes can do more than just take penalties' [Video]

'Fernandes can do more than just take penalties'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described Bruno Fernandes as a 'winner' who 'likes to take risks', after the midfielder shone in Manchester United's Champions League victory over Istanbul..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:26Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blasts football schedule as 'an absolute joke' [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blasts football schedule as 'an absolute joke'

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described the scheduling oftheir 3-1 victory over Everton as an “absolute joke”. United returned fromtheir embarrassing Champions League defeat..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published
Istanbul Basaksehir v Manchester United: Champions League match preview [Video]

Istanbul Basaksehir v Manchester United: Champions League match preview

Manchester United are preparing to take on Istanbul Basaksehir in theChampions League. Here are all the key statistics before the match on November4.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published