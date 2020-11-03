Fernandes double helps United avenge Istanbul defeat

Manchester United scrape to first home league win after penalty controversy



Bruno Fernandes was involved in penalty drama at both ends against West Bromas the midfielder secured Manchester United’s first home league win of theseason. The referee awarded West Brom a penalty early in the second half, onlyto overturn the decision after watching back Bruno Fernandes’ challenge onConor Gallagher on VAR advice. The midfielder was soon involved in penaltydrama at the other end, with man-of-the-match Sam Johnstone saving the spot-kick awarded after Darnell Furlong handled.But VAR Peter Bankes ordered aretake after the West Brom goalkeeper strayed off his line, with Fernandesfinding the net to seal a narrow 1-0 win.

