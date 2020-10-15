Store discusses Black Friday plans, expectations and challenges

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 1 day ago

Many stores opening on thanksgiving day, black friday is not canceled.

As stores have the tough task of navigating large crowds, covid puts on another level of complications.

News 12's dorothy sherman shows us how one store is preparing, what they expect this black friday, and the challenges they're facing because of the pandemic.

[email protected]/dorothy sherman: "academy sports and outdoors is one of the many stores that will be open on black friday.

A day they have been strategizing and planning for especially since we're in this pandemic."

Academy at the terrace has been making black friday plans to address everything from quickly replenishing items on the floor to creating a seperate line to support gun sales and making sure things are cleaned and sanitized.

Manager jason schultz: "we've got a plan for the check lanes where they'll be handled in a timely manner trying to get people in and out as quickly as we can all while maintaining 6 feet, social distancing."

The one-day annual event brings in a lot of people and sales for the store.

Last year, they made over 260- thousand dollars in sales when they typically average 20 to 30 thousand dollars a day.

Manager jason schultz says that crowds are always a concern, but given the covid pandemic they're projecting likely less people this year.

Manager jason schultz: "a lot of people don't want to fight the crowds with the closeness of the customer traffic we're gonna have, but we're gonna do everything in our power make sure that everybody stays safe and distanced and masked up."

Their hot items this year include game systems, fleeces and apparel in general.

Manager jason schultz: "we have a real good couple deals on firearms this year.

We usually do a buy one get one free this year we weren't able to get the firearms that we usually were able to get.

That's another challenge to it this year."

The store does expect curbside sales to increase and will have 15 to 20 people working just to handle curbside and in-store pick- up.

[email protected]/dorothy sherman: "academy will be closed on thanksgiving.

They will be open on black friday from 5 a.m.

To 11 p.m.

In hamilton county, dorothy sherman, news 12 now."

