Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MGCCC’s Navonteque Strong wins MACCC Player of the Week

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
MGCCC’s Navonteque Strong wins MACCC Player of the Week

MGCCC’s Navonteque Strong wins MACCC Player of the Week

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is heading back to the MACCC state title game for the second year in a row and sophomore linebacker Navonteque Strong is MACCC Defensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row.

Things off, at 1 p-m.

- - mississippi gulf coast communit- college is heading back to- the m-a-c-c-c state title game,- for the second year in a row...- and sophomore linebacker- navonteque- strong... is m-a-c-c-c defensiv- player of the week... for the - second week in a row.

- the scott central alum helped - lead the bulldogs to a- 35-8 blowout of jones college,- on thursday... capping off a- perfect 5-0 regular season.

- for the game... strong had- three-and-a-half tackles for- loss...




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

MGCCC’s Deondre House named MACCC Offensive Player of the Week [Video]

MGCCC’s Deondre House named MACCC Offensive Player of the Week

Last year’s nation leader in yards per carry is back at it again. Today, Mississippi Gulf Coast College running back Deondre House was named MACCC Offensive Player of the Week for his dominating..

Credit: WXXVPublished