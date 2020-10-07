MGCCC’s Navonteque Strong wins MACCC Player of the Week
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is heading back to the MACCC state title game for the second year in a row and sophomore linebacker Navonteque Strong is MACCC Defensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row.
