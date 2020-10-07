MGCCC’s Navonteque Strong wins MACCC Player of the Week

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 minutes ago

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is heading back to the MACCC state title game for the second year in a row and sophomore linebacker Navonteque Strong is MACCC Defensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row.

- the scott central alum helped - lead the bulldogs to a- 35-8 blowout of jones college,- on thursday... capping off a- perfect 5-0 regular season.

- for the game... strong had- three-and-a-half tackles for- loss...