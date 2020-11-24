Former Congressman Charlie Rangel Reflects On Friendship With Former NYC Mayor David Dinkins
Video Credit:
CBS 2 New York
- Duration: 03:05s - Published
2 minutes ago
Former Congressman Charlie Rangel Reflects On Friendship With Former NYC Mayor David Dinkins
New York City is remembering David Dinkins, New York's 106th mayor.
His influence was felt far beyond City Hall; CBS2's Dick Brennan spoke to one of his lifetime friends, Charlie Rangel.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
David Dinkins, Former New York Mayor, Dies At 93 Former New York City Mayor David Dinkins has died at the age of 93.
Dinkins holds the distinction of being the city's first African American mayor.
According to CNN, Dinkins served as the 106th mayor.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 4 hours ago
New Yorkers Reflect On Former NYC Mayor David Dinkins' Impact Former New York City Mayor David Dinkins' impact spanned well beyond politics, and the city is remembering how he gave back so much to the communities he served; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:47 Published 6 hours ago
David Dinkins, NYC's Only Black Mayor, Dies At Age 93 David Dinkins, New York City's first and only Black mayor, died Monday night at his home on the Upper East Side at the age of 93; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 05:21 Published 6 hours ago