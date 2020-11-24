Global  
 

Former Congressman Charlie Rangel Reflects On Friendship With Former NYC Mayor David Dinkins

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:05s - Published
New York City is remembering David Dinkins, New York's 106th mayor.

His influence was felt far beyond City Hall; CBS2's Dick Brennan spoke to one of his lifetime friends, Charlie Rangel.


David Dinkins, Former New York Mayor, Dies At 93 [Video]

David Dinkins, Former New York Mayor, Dies At 93

Former New York City Mayor David Dinkins has died at the age of 93. Dinkins holds the distinction of being the city's first African American mayor. According to CNN, Dinkins served as the 106th mayor..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
New Yorkers Reflect On Former NYC Mayor David Dinkins' Impact [Video]

New Yorkers Reflect On Former NYC Mayor David Dinkins' Impact

Former New York City Mayor David Dinkins' impact spanned well beyond politics, and the city is remembering how he gave back so much to the communities he served; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:47Published
David Dinkins, NYC's Only Black Mayor, Dies At Age 93 [Video]

David Dinkins, NYC's Only Black Mayor, Dies At Age 93

David Dinkins, New York City's first and only Black mayor, died Monday night at his home on the Upper East Side at the age of 93; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 05:21Published