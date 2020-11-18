Video Credit: KQTV - Published 3 minutes ago

Joseph's Salvation Army is aiming for $127,000, matching last year's kettle donations.

The salvation army is back this holiday season with their bell ringers- their hope is to collect donations nickles, quarters and dollars at a time for more families than ever this year.

Kq2's kilee thomas now with how the salvation army plans to "rescue christmas" from covid-19 kilee thomas reporting much like tuesday morning's rain- joyce is hoping the donations pour ábell natsá "come on sweety."

More change" "thank you.

Happy thanksgiving.

You home alright?"

ábell natsá army is ringing in this holiday season with a new campaign "rescue sot: major ronald key, "because of the covid, everything looks different.

A lot more needs."

The salvation army says this year- the need is greater expecting to serve 155% more people this christmas doesn't mean their kettles are seeing any more sot: key- "there's we are seeing that.

The stores are seeing it cause a lot doing curbside or delivery.

With less foot traffic, there's people to give you money.

People have been generous so little bit behind.

Maybe five the goal?

$127,000.

Donations going towards a lot of first time families needing help that's why joyce is standing out in the cold like she has for the past 20 years-because she was once that struggling mom.

Sot: joyce edelstein, bell ringer- "they helped me and my son when we were needing help back when he was six months old.

He's now 47 years old."

Standing outside hy-vee with a cheerful bell and kettle full of cash- joyce says the air sot: edelstein- "come up and say, 'i'll get you on the way in.'

I say thank you and they do.

Their little children come and go, 'can i ring the bell?'

And i say if you put the money in you can ring all you want.

They just stand here and ring or some of them run off with the bell."

ábelláreporting in st.

Joseph, kilee thomas, kq2 news army is making it easier to donate this year due to covid-19.

You can physically donate at the kennel, online or through apple pay and google pay.

The salvation army is also extending their toy donation for another week as they're seeing less donations.

You can drop off toys at both st.

Joseph walmarts, sams club and starting this weekend, east hills.