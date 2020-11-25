Mayor McMurray Responds to Vaccine News

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 1 minute ago

Officials say they know it's difficult to skip the big holiday celebrations but it's not like you'll be hunkered down forever.it's just until vaccines can get here.

Pfizer, astrazeneca, and moderna have all completed clinical trials showing the vaccine can reduce the impact of the virus.and once the companies get federal approval -- then help is on the way.mayor bill mcmurray says in his weekly press briefing with city officials -- he was given some good news on that front.

(mayor bill mcmurray, city of st.

Joseph: "they are counting on the vaccine arriving around december the 15th.

Pfizer is supposed to start shipping on the first or there abouts and there is strict criteria for the administration to medical personnel and first responders of course will be first in line.

They have the freezers because of the sub-zero temperatures that the vaccine requires) federal officials say most americans probably won't be able to get vaccinated until the spring or summer of