Drop in Covid-19 hospitalizations not enough to ease Mayor's concerns

Mayor Bill McMurray said he's hopeful for a covid-19 vaccine to be available by mid next month.

Mayor along with city residents reacting to the latest news on coronavirus here in st.

Joseph.

The mayor says he is hoping a break in new hospitalizations will be the start of a new trend in bringing that number down, while residents are looking forward to a potential vaccine.

We spoke with both sides of the conversation, as we cap off the thanksgiving holiday weekend, mosaic life care reporting a decrease in covid-19 hospitalizations.

3:00 tomorrow i'll look forward to hearing from the docs just what precipitated the drop here in admissions, and let's hope it continues.

On wednesday the hospital reported 82 in patients with covid-19, as of sunday that number sits at 63.

It's news the mayor is taking well so far, though he's not ready to breathe a sigh of relief just yet.

63 is still a very significant number.he says the real hope now lies in a vaccine, something the mayor says could be coming to st.

Joe soon.

The hospital was estimating around the middle of december, the vaccinations could start before christmas you know and all of us could get vaccinated here in the next four to six months.the news of a vaccine also appears to be sitting well with residents, one person said it will the best and easiest thing one can do to fight the virus.

It's killing thousands and thousands of people so why not just go get a vaccine and have it taken care of.

But as anticipation builds for the vaccine, the mayor is sharing this message with people doing what they can right now to stop the spread.

For all those who are social distancing and avoiding large crowds and wearing the mask and all of the risk management protocols, thank you for doing that, and i hope that by doing that we can get these numbers down.

The mayor regularly meets with doctors at mosaic in regards to covid-19.

He hopes to recieve official word on what lead to the drop in cases.

Tomorrow, the mayor and