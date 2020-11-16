Commitment Ahmed Patel had towards Congress cannot be seen in anyone else: Sibal

Global  
 

Congress leader Kapil Sibal condoled the death of Rajya Sabha MP and his party leader Ahmed Patel and said that the commitment Ahmed Patel had towards Congress cannot be seen in anyone else.

"He was a kind, generous and thoughtful man.

He kept the Congress Party together when in difficult times.

He never demanded a post or a ministry.

The commitment he had towards the party cannot be seen in anyone else," said Sibal.


