BJP Leader Sushil Kumar Modi alleges, 'Lalu Yadav trying to poach MLAs'|Oneindia News

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has alleged in a post that Former Chief Minister Lalu Yadav is trying to induce MLAs of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar to switch sides.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry governments have announced a public holiday today as the Coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are bracing for Cyclone Nivar, which has intensified into a "severe cyclonic storm", expected to intensify further and is moving towards the southeast coast.

Veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel died at a Gurgaon hospital on Wednesday morning at the age of 71.

The veteran politician had been at Medanta Hospital since his health worsened after a Covid-19 infection.India on Tuesday lambasted Islamabad for presenting a dossier of lies against New Delhi at the United Nations, saying concocting documents and peddling false narratives is not new to Pakistan, which hosts the worlds largest number of UN proscribed terrorists.

#LaluYadav #CycloneNivar #AhmedPatel