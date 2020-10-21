Global  
 

PSG revive Champions League chances with Neymar penalty

An early Neymar penalty revives Paris St Germain's hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout phase with a 1-0 win over RB Leipzig.


Paris Saint Germain 1-0 RB Leipzig: Neymar penalty eases pressure on PSG boss Thomas Tuchel

 Neymar's first-half penalty helps to ease the pressure on boss Thomas Tuchel as Paris-St Germain leapfrog RB Leipzig in Group H of the Champions League.
Bruno Fernandes scores a double to help Manchester United topple Istanbul Basaksehir at Old Trafford in the Champions League.

Juventus 2-1 Ferencvaros: Alvaro Morata's late winner sends hosts through

 Alvaro Morata's late winner helps Juventus overcome a scare against Ferencvaros to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages.
RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann is confident team will manage nerves ahead of tChampions League clash against Paris St Germain.

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN SQUAD TRAINING / PSG COACH, THOMAS TUCHEL, SAYING DEFEAT AGAINST MONACO HAS NOT HURT MORALE, THERE IS LACK OF PLAYERS USED TO THESE

Upamecano still on Madrid agenda

 It's not just Bayern LB, David Alaba, that would be one of Real Madrid's targets for their defence. According to 'Sport', Dayot Upamecano, RB Leipzig CB, is..
A nervy Paris Saint-Germain were outplayed for long spells but held on after an early Neymar penalty...
Neymar's first-half penalty helps to ease the pressure on boss Thomas Tuchel as Paris-St Germain...
Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the press following histeam's 4-1 win at home against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.United got back on track at an empty Old..

Pep Guardiola called Manchester City's 3-1 victory over Porto a "perfectperformance" after his side came from behind to open their Champions LeagueGroup C campaign with three points. City were made to..

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on his Manchester United players afterbeating Paris St Germain with a performance that was even better than lastyear’s jaw-dropping Champions League triumph at the..

