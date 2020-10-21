PSG revive Champions League chances with Neymar penalty

An early Neymar penalty revives Paris St Germain's hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout phase with a 1-0 win over RB Leipzig .

It's not just Bayern LB, David Alaba, that would be one of Real Madrid's targets for their defence. According to 'Sport', Dayot Upamecano, RB Leipzig CB, is..

PSG morale "good" ahead of Leipzig faceoff despite recent defeat RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN SQUAD TRAINING / PSG COACH, THOMAS TUCHEL, SAYING DEFEAT AGAINST MONACO HAS NOT HURT MORALE, THERE IS LACK OF PLAYERS USED TO THESE

Leipzig won't buckle under pressure against PSG, says Nagelsmann RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann is confident team will manage nerves ahead of tChampions League clash against Paris St Germain.

Fernandes double helps United avenge Istanbul defeat Bruno Fernandes scores a double to help Manchester United topple Istanbul Basaksehir at Old Trafford in the Champions League.

Neymar's first-half penalty helps to ease the pressure on boss Thomas Tuchel as Paris-St Germain leapfrog RB Leipzig in Group H of the Champions League.

A nervy Paris Saint-Germain were outplayed for long spells but held on after an early Neymar penalty...